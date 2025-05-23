Amrit Bharat Scheme aims at enhancing facilities for common man at mid-level station: Railways

Hubbali (Karnataka) May 23 ( PTI) Enhancement of common passengers' experience at mid and small level railway stations is the key focus area of the Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Scheme, said South Western Railway General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redevelopment work of 103 mid and small-sized railway stations across the country under this scheme.

Out of 103, five stations -- Bagalkot, Gadak, Dharwad, Munirabad and Gokak Road -- are in Karnataka and come under South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Mathur, who earlier served as an additional member (commercial) in the Railway Board, while speaking to PTI elaborated on various upgraded facilities at these five stations.

He stated the scheme covers such stations, which serve common people and remained neglected previously or lacked passengers services with the increase of footfalls.

Mathur said that introducing trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat and improving amenities at these stations enhance overall travel experience of passengers and the Railway Ministry has made a coordinated effort in this direction.

"While large scale modernisation of big stations are going on in various railway zones with a budget exceeding Rs 400 and Rs 500 crore for each station, a parallel initiative has been taken to offer better public facilities at mid and small size stations under the scheme," he added.

The general manager of South Western Railway said that specious, well-lit and clean booking windows, reservation centres, waiting halls, washrooms, parking area and platforms with proper signage and mobile charging points at convenient places have been ensured at these stations.

"Foot-Over-Bridges have been widened from 3 or 6 meters to 12 meters and special attention has been paid to upgrade travel experience of persons with disability," said Mathur.

"One of the key initiatives under this scheme is to revamp the facade of the stations in such way that they should reflect the cultural and religious aspects of the city as the current government gives a lot of emphasis on modern development along with promoting local culture and heritage," he added.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Scheme, provisions for second side entry have been also made at many stations such as Dharwad where there were only one side entry so that other side of the city should avail the similar facilities.

Mathur said that 48 stations in South Western Railway are still undergoing facilities enhancement and they will also be inaugurated as and when they are ready.

Over 1,200 others stations in the country are undergoing amenities enhancement.

"The SWR has spent about Rs 92 crore on the redevelopment of these five stations and about Rs 1,000 crore cost will incur on the facility enhancement at other 48 stations," he added. PTI JP AS AS