'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' a new chapter in railway infra development: HP Governor

Una: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' launched on Sunday is a new chapter in the development of the country's railway infrastructure.

Advertisment

Shukla was speaking at a programme organised at Amb-Andaura railway station here, which is among the 508 railway stations being redeveloped under the scheme flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi on Sunday.

Shukla said the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' will provide better facilities to railway passengers, which will give further impetus to tourism development in the hill state.

The Governor said the strengthening of the train network in Una would give a boost to religious tourism. Devotees coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states will have easy access to Shaktipeeths and other tourist places in the hill state, he added.

Advertisment

The Amb-Andaura railway station is closely connected to different religious places in the hill state.

A sum of Rs 20.74 crore will be spent on the renovation of the railway station, Shukla said while thanking the prime minister for approving Rs 1,838 crore for railway expansion in Himachal Pradesh in the financial year 2023-24.

Besides, in the budget for the year 2023-24, the Centre had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri rail line that holds strategic importance, Rs 450 crore for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line, and Rs 452 crore for the Nangal-Talwara line, the Governor said.

Advertisment

Based on the recommendations of consultants and feedback from local people, various works, including faster traffic circulation and beautification of the area, have been started to redevelop the Amb-Andaura station into an 'Amrit Bharat' station.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also joined the programme virtually from the national capital. Congratulating the people of Una, he said the passengers would be benefitted from the special facilities being provided here.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur thanked the Centre for including this station in the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Thakur said the Central government has contributed extensively to railway expansion and modernisation, adding that the railway budget has been hiked nine times by increasing it to Rs 2,40,000 crore. over nine years The redevelopment of the Amb-Andaura station will ensure that alike other modernised railway stations in the country, it too has new facilities such as smart coaches and bio toilets.