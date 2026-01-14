Amrit Bharat trains mark significant step in improving passenger comfort, connectivity: PM

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will be introduced soon from West Bengal and Assam, connecting different parts of the country with the two states, mark a significant step in improving passenger comfort and connectivity, besides boosting commerce and tourism.

Nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains will connect Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with West Bengal and Assam.

"The new Amrit Bharat trains mark a significant step in improving passenger comfort and connectivity. Other benefits include boosting commerce and tourism!" Modi said in a post on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced soon.

The new trains will connect Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak, Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar-SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar-Mumbai (Panvel), Kolkata (Santragachi)-Tambaram, Kolkata (Howrah)-Anand Vihar Terminal and Kolkata (Sealdah)-Banaras.

Conceived as a special offering of the Amrit Kaal, the trains deliver seamless non-air-conditioned long-distance sleeper-class travel at fares of around Rs 500 per 1,000 kilometres, with short- and medium-distance journeys priced proportionally lower, connecting regions often separated by geography and opportunity.

Since its launch in December 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational so far. The nine new services will be added soon.

Talking about the new launches, the railway ministry had said a new set of Amrit Bharat Express services will extend rail links from the eastern and sub-Himalayan regions to major destinations across southern, western and central India.

The ministry had highlighted the facilities and said passengers can look forward to a host of modern amenities, including foldable snack tables, mobile phone and bottle holders, radium floor strips, comfortable seating and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire-suppression mechanisms and provisions for "divyangjan" (differently-abled) passengers.