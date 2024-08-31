Amrit Lal Meena new chief secretary of Bihar

Patna, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena on Saturday took over as the new chief secretary of Bihar.

A 1989 batch officer, who was previously on deputation to the Centre, Meena succeeded Brajesh Mehrotra who retires on August 31.

Earlier, on Friday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the repatriation of Meena, who was serving as the secretary in the Union Ministry of Coal to Bihar on the request of the Nitish Kumar government.

Meena called on the chief minister upon taking up the new assignment.

He had earlier been additional chief secretary in the Road Construction Department, besides having held several other important positions in the state government. PTI PKD NAC SOM