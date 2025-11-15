AMRIT pharmacies benefitted over 6.85 crore patients: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Medicines worth over Rs 17,000 crore at MRP have been dispensed at discounted rates by AMRIT pharmacies so far, resulting in cumulative savings of approximately Rs 8,500 crore for patients, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Saturday.

From the first outlet at AIIMS, Delhi in 2015 to 255 outlets across 24 states and four UTs today, AMRIT Pharmacy has benefitted over 6.85 crore patients, offering discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent on medicines and implants, he said.

Nadda inaugurated 10 new AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacies, marking its 10th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam.

The event marked a significant milestone in affordable medicine access and recognised the public sector's continuing commitment to universal health coverage.

Since their inception in 2015, AMRIT pharmacies have been instrumental in providing life-saving and essential medicines at discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent, substantially bringing down treatment costs for patients, especially those from low-income backgrounds, Nadda said.

Nadda congratulated HLL Lifecare Ltd. for its consistent and high-quality efforts in implementing AMRIT.

He recalled that in 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government resolved to make healthcare accessible, affordable and equitable for all citizens. It was with this vision that Jan Aushadhi and AMRIT were conceived — both designed to deliver medicines and medical supplies at affordable rates.

Nadda highlighted that AMRIT has grown into a robust national network, with over 255 pharmacies currently operational, with a vision to expand this network to 500 outlets across the country.

He also emphasised that while every AIIMS in the country today has an AMRIT pharmacy, the next challenge is to ensure that every medical college and every district hospital in India is equipped with an AMRIT pharmacy so that affordable medicines reach citizens at every level of the healthcare system.

Highlighting the achievements of AMRIT Pharmacy, he stated the discounts on branded medicines are a significant achievement benefiting more than 6.85 crore patients, and reiterated that medicines worth over Rs 17,000 crore at MRP have been dispensed so far, resulting in cumulative savings of approximately Rs 8,500 crore for patients.

He also underscored the importance of increasing public awareness about AMRIT pharmacies.

Nadda stated that more citizens must be informed about the benefits and availability of AMRIT outlets so they can actively seek and utilise the affordable services offered.