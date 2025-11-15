AMRIT pharmacy benefitted over 6.85 crore patients: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) From the first outlet at AIIMS, Delhi, in 2015 to 255 outlets across 24 states and four UTs today, AMRIT pharmacy has benefitted over 6.85 crore patients, offering savings of up to 50 per cent on medicines, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Saturday.

He made the remarks as he inaugurated 10 new AMRIT pharmacy outlets at an event held at Bharat Mandapam to mark the 10th anniversary of the programme.

"From the first outlet at AIIMS in 2015 to 255 outlets across 24 states and four UTs today, AMRIT has benefitted 6.85-plus crore patients, offering savings of up to 50 per cent on medicines," Nadda said.

He also said that the AMRIT pharmacy network, known for supplying medicines and implants at discounted rates, is broadening its presence.

From its current base of 255 operational outlets, plans are in motion to increase the total number to 500, improving access to affordable healthcare, Nadda said.

He also stressed spreading awareness about AMRIT pharmacy, citing that not everyone is aware of the programme.

The minister also launched the upgraded Ecogreen 2.0 digital platform and released a customised My Stamp with India Post. PTI PLB HIG HIG