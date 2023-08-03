Amrit Udyan to open again for one month from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from August 16, for the second time in the year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday Amrit Udyan was opened this year from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav-I. It was visited by more than 10 lakh people.

Advertisment

"Amrit Udyan will open for the public from August 16, 2023, for one month (except on Mondays), under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for teachers to mark the Teachers’ Day," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is for the first time that the udyan is being opened for the second time in a year," an official said.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors. Students of government schools can visit the museum free of cost during the Udyan Utsav-II, the statement added.

Advertisment

Visitors can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry 4 pm) and the entry will be from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near North Avenue.

Bookings can be made online from August 7 on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website -- visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

"Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost," the statement said.

Along with the Amrit Udyan, visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum by booking their slots online. PTI AKV RHL