Amrit Udyan to open exclusively for teachers on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Amrit Udyan will be exclusively open for teachers on Thursday on the Teachers' Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

They can enter from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road, it said in a statement.

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35 will also be available for their convenience, it added.

Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 is open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm (the last entry at 5:15 pm) except on Mondays. Entry is free of cost.

Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Walk-in visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside gate no. 35.

Till date, over 1.5 lakh visitors have visited the Amrit Udyan during the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024.

During the tour, visitors are being given a seed paper for spreading awareness about the environment.