Amrit Udyan to open for public from Aug 16-Sept 15: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The iconic Amrit Udyan will open for public for a month from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition on Wednesday, it said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for public from August 16 to September 15 from 10 am to 6 pm except on Mondays which will be the maintenance day for the Udyan, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The last entries will be allowed at 05:15 pm.

August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark the National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers' Day, it said: For entry, registration is mandatory. The visit to the famed gardens is free of cost.

Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Walk-in visitors can register themselves through self service kiosks placed outside gate no 35. Entries will be from gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road.

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors, the statement said. PTI AKV TIR TIR TIR