Amrit Udyan to open for public viewing from Sunday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: The famed Amrit Udyan will be open for public viewing from Sunday, and will receive visitors till March 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday said.

People can visit the park six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm, except on Mondays, which are maintenance days, it said in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of the Amrit Udyan winter annuals edition 2025.

"The Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, 2025," the statement said.

Booking and entry to the garden is free of cost and can be made a​t visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

People are also allowed to walk into the park without booking, it said.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am ​a​nd 6 pm, the statement said.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants, it said.

Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

Along with tulips this year, visitors will witness 140 different types of roses and more than 80 other flowers at Amrit Udyan.

"Route for the visitors will be Bal Vatika - Plumeria theme Garden - Bonsai Garden - Central Lawn - Long Garden - Circular Garden," the statement said, adding that visitors can get detailed information about any display by scanning QR codes.

The udyan will remain closed on February 5 (due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly), February 20 and 21 (due to the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (on account of Holi), the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

It will be open for special categories on March 26 for ​divyangjan, March 27 for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces, on March 28 for women and tribal women's self help groups and March 29 for senior citizens.

Rashtrapati Bhavan will also host Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of Amrit Udyan from March 6 to 9, 2025.

"This year’s mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of Southern India," it said.

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday).

They can also witness the change of guard ceremony every Saturday except on Gazetted holidays.