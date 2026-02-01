Amrit Udyan to open for public viewing from Tuesday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The famed Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from Tuesday, as President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of its Winter Annuals Edition 2026 on Sunday, an official statement said.

People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry at 5 pm). It will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 due to Holi, said the statement from the President's office.

"The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026," it said.

This year, however, there will be no on-the-spot booking facility. The visitors can book tickets only through online mode at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/.

Booking and entry to the garden are free of cost.

"...visitors are advised to book their slots online, well in advance. They are also advised to adhere to the timeline and other instructions mentioned in the ticket," it said.

Further, the garden complex located within Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for special categories on March 3 (for defence personnel), March 5 (for senior citizens), March 10 (for women and tribal women’s self-help groups) and on March 13 for divyangjan, the statement said.

Booking for a particular day will close at 10 am on the previous day.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

The last shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station will be at 4 pm.

The route for the visitors will be Bal Vatika-Plumeria Garden–Banyan Garden-Bonsai Garden–Babbling Brook-Central Lawn-Long Garden-Circular Garden.

Apart from tulips and different types of roses, this year visitors will be able to see a babbling brook, a water stream with cascades, and the banyan garden with reflexology paths.

There are 145 varieties of roses, including 'Bheem', 'Arjun' and 'Mother Teresa', for visitors to see at the Amrit Udyan.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants.

Provisions for drinking water, toilets and first aid/medical facilities will be available at various places along the public route.

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday). They can also witness the change-of-guard ceremony every Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI AKV AKV AMJ AMJ