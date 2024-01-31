Amrit Udyan to open on Friday; 225-year-old Sheesham tree, floral clock among key attractions

New Delhi: A 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a floral clock and a selfie point are among this year's key attractions at the famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is set to open for the public from Friday.

"Bookings to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan have already started. As many as 50,000 people have done their booking to visit Amrit Udyan," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President said on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 'Udyan Utsav 2024' event at Amrit Udyan on Thursday, she said.

Gupta said there is also a provision for a free shuttle bus service from the Central Secretariat metro station for the convenience of the visitors.

For the first time, a theme garden landscaping marvel of tulips has been developed for the visitors to the Amrit Udyan, officials said.

Visitors will also be able to see special varieties of roses named as 'Double Delight', 'Sentimental' and 'Krishna' among others, they said. A 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a unique 'Amrit Udyan' signature-style logo, which would also act as a selfie point, are among the highlights this year, said Avneesh Banswal, in-charge of the garden.

"The signature can be a selfie point for the visitors. Besides this, a floral clock and a student activity area near an over 200-year-old Pilkhan tree are also among the key attractions," he said.

Banswal said the 'Bal Vatika' inside the garden has special features like a treehouse and nature's classroom for children.

"This time, there are 85 species of flowers inside the Amrit Udyan," he said.

Visitors can see the Bonsai Garden that has more than 300 bonsais, many of which are decades old, and musical fountains and enjoy at the Central Lawn, which has rare and exotic flowers with the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop.

Other attractions include the 'Long Garden' showcasing elongated rose garden and featuring hanging gardens, 'Circular Garden' that has a stepped landscape, circular symmetries with stocks and fragrant climbers, 'Vertical Garden', 'Tray Garden', gardens in wheelbarrows and majestic banyans.

A food court has been installed for offering refreshments to the visitors, the officials said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31 from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors would not be allowed to enter after 4 pm. People can enter the garden from gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near the North Avenue road, they said.

The Udyan would remain open for six days a week except on Mondays for maintenance work.

Booking can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website -- https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. There are self service kiosks placed outside gate no 35 for the walk-in visitors.

"Booking of slots and entry to the Amrit Udyan during Udyan Utsav is free," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

To empower diverse group of citizens and recognize their contribution to the nation, entry will be reserved especially for differently-abled and visually challenged persons on February 22, for defence forces, paramilitary and police personnel on February 23, for tribals and women self-help groups on March 1 and for children from orphanages on March 5, it said.

Along with the Udyan Utsav, visitors are also encouraged to experience the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum, tickets for which can also be booked online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan's website following the 'Museum' link, the statement said.

"Museum entry for schools and special category visitors has been made free for the duration of the Udyan Utsav. Schools are encouraged to best utilise this opportunity," it added.