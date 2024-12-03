Amritsar: 4 kg of heroin smuggled from Pak seized, 3 held

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Amritsar (Rural) Police have apprehended three people in possession of 4 kg of heroin, which was allegedly smuggled via drone from Pakistan, an official said.

“In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended three persons and recovered 4 kg of heroin, smuggled via drone from Pakistan, along with a 9mm pistol,” Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, wrote in a post on X.

According to Yadav, an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Gharinda police station.

Further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved and trace the origins of the smuggling network, he added. PTI SUN ARD ARD