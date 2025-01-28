Amritsar grenade lobbying incident: Two operatives of US-based terrorist held

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two persons allegedly involved in the grenade lobbying incident outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar.

Police said Bagga Singh and Puskaran Singh are operatives of US-based terrorist Happy Passia.

A hand grenade and two pistols have been recovered from their possession.

"In an intelligence-based operation, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC) Amritsar, busts a narco-terror module and apprehends two operatives, Bagga Singh r/o Sirsa & Puskaran Singh @ Sagar r/o Amritsar Rural, of #USA-based terrorist Happy Passia and Sarwan Bhola smuggler," Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said in a post on X.

"They were involved in grenade lobbying on Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar on January 9, 2025," he said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals arrested accused Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola arrested from Sirsa, Haryana. Sarwan Bhola is the brother of smuggler Ranjit Singh @ Cheeta who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in 532 Kg Heroin case," the DGP said.

On January 9, a loud boom was heard outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar district.

Police at that time had denied any explosion and had claimed the sound was that of a car radiator exploding. PTI CHS DV DV