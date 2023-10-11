Amritsar man jumps before moving train in Rajasthan's Ajmer over property dispute

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train in an area under the Alwar Gate Police Station area of Ajmer district, police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Mohit Mehta, in a suicide note he left behind accused the owner of his company of implicating him in a property dispute.

SHO Shyam Singh Charan said Mehta, a resident of Amritsar, jumped in front of a train on the Gulab Bari railway track late Tuesday night.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of JLN Hospital for post mortem which will be done after his family arrives.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mehta had a case pending in a court in Amritsar and was not attending the hearing. PTI AG VN VN VN