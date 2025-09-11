Amritsar temple attack case: NIA recovers grenades, pistol

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI The NIA has recovered three hand grenades and a pistol in the March 15 Amritsar temple grenade attack case, exposing the transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms and explosives syndicate, an official statement said on Thursday.

Disclosures made by recently-arrested accused Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny led the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the recovery of the hand grenades from village Bhamri in Batala, Punjab, it said.

The NIA also recovered a .30 bore pistol that had been provided to Sharanjit by his foreign-based handlers as part of the conspiracy by terrorist groups to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The recovered explosives and arms have been sent for forensic and technical examination, it added.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, the US and Canada, behind the attack.

"The handlers were actively providing terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Accused Sharanjit, who was nabbed by NIA from Gaya Ji in Bihar last Friday, was found actively involved in the conspiracy of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan temple, Amritsar, by bike-borne assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, it said.

The attack was launched on the directions of foreign-based handlers, as per NIA investigations into the March 2025 case.

Sharanjit's interrogation led the NIA to a specific location in Batala, Gurdaspur, where the grenades had been concealed.

The accused identified the grenades as among the four he had received on March 1, 2025.

The accused told the investigators that he had handed over one grenade to the assailants two days before the March 15 attack, the statement said. PTI AKV KVK KVK