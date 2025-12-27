Amritsar Vigilance Bureau SSP suspended over 'misconduct' flagged internally

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Punjab government has suspended a senior officer of the Vigilance Bureau over alleged grave misconduct and dereliction of duty, according to an order.

The December 26 order, however, did not reveal the nature of misconduct by the officer.

"Lakhbir Singh, PPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, Amritsar, Punjab is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty," the order read.

Meanwhile, an official statement said an internal complaint had been received against the officer and in response, appropriate disciplinary action was initiated.

Lakhbir Singh has been placed under suspension for unauthorised interference in matters outside his official domain, said the statement.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated, and the matter is being examined in depth in accordance with established procedures, it further said.

The order read that during the suspension, his headquarters will be the office of Director General of Police, Punjab, Chandigarh, and he will not leave it without the permission of the competent authority.

Last month, the state government suspended Amritsar Rural, Senior Superintendent of Police and IPS officer Maninder Singh for his alleged failure in taking strict action against gangsters. PTI CHS VSD VN VN