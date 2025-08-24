Amritsari flavours tickle Delhiites' taste buds at food festival

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Foot-tapping bhangra beats, vibrant decor reflecting the celebratory spirit of the Golden City, and a menu offering authentic Punjabi cuisine, the ongoing food festival "Rangla Amritsar" in the national capital is a treat for the senses -- delighting the eyes, ears, and taste buds alike.

Currently underway at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, this all-out Punjabi feast aims to tick every box for a foodie craving bold flavours.

Rich in ghee and spices, the spread offers everything from beloved street food like Amritsari naan, sarson da saag with makki di roti, and bheenge kulche to hearty dishes like Amritsari raan and the ever-popular Nutri Kulche -- each dish infused with the authentic flavours and secret ingredients straight from Amritsar.

The 10-day food extravaganza is curated by chef Jaswant Singh, a proud Punjabi from Holiday Inn Amritsar.

"What makes Amritsari cuisine truly special is its rich heritage, bold flavours born from slow-cooking and tandoor methods, the use of fresh spices and homemade ghee, and its ability to bring street-style authenticity to every plate. Sharing these timeless flavours and presenting regional cuisine to a younger generation in such a vibrant setting has been a lifetime experience for me," said Singh.

With the venue transformed into a vibrant slice of famed Lawrence Road and Novelty Chowk -- complete with pind-style dhaba seating, colourful folk-inspired décor, live lassi counters, and makhan-churning demonstrations -- guests feel as though they've been transported straight to Amritsar, surrounded by the rich aromas of slow-cooked curries and sizzling tandoor grills.

The cyclic menu, a mix of vegetarain and non-vegetraian delights, brings forth signature favourites such as "Challi da shorba", "Amritsari tangri kebab", "Amritsari kulcha chhole", "Amritsari macchi", "Amritsari wadiyan", "Makki di roti te sarson da saag", "Mutton balochi kadhai", "Mogewala kukkad" and "Kesar da dhaba paneer".

The feast concludes on a sweet note with an indulgent array of desserts, featuring "Alsi di Pinni", "Rawa Khajoor Kheer", "Doodh Mawa Halwa", and everyone's favourite "Jalebi".

The festival, which comes with a special offer of one complimentary buffet for every two guests, will run until August 31.