Amroha DM transferred for invoking Gangsters Act without following rules

Prayagraj, Sep 30 (PTI) Amroha District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi has been transferred and attached to the secretariat for lapses in invoking the stringent Gangsters Act against three people, the Uttar Pradesh government has told the Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Arun Kumar Deshwal also quashed an FIR registered against three youths -- Anus, Chahat and Asif of Amroha.

The court passed the order after hearing writ petitions filed by the three, challenging the FIR against them under Section 3 (1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 at Didauli Police Station in Amroha.

In its order dated September 24, the court observed, "While forwarding the gang-chart, the Superintendent of Police, Amroha, did not record satisfaction as required by Rules 16(2) of the Rules, 2021 and it is very surprising that the District Magistrate, Amroha, did not record any kind of satisfaction before approving the same." The government advocate told the court that the DM signed the gang-chart (which is required before invoking the act against any person) without signing the same or recording any satisfaction. "Therefore, he was transferred from district Amroha and now he has been attached to secretariat and he was not given any field posting," he said.

When current DM Nidhi Gupta, who took charge on September 15, was contacted, she refused to comment on this matter.