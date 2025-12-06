AMU authorities dismiss students' discussion on 2019 Babri Masjid verdict

Aligarh (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Authorities at Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday dismissed a group of students who assembled on campus to discuss the legal, constitutional and sociological implications of the Supreme Court's 2019 judgment in the Babri Masjid case.

The programme -- "Reading the Babri Verdict" -- was organised by the Students' Collective, and coincided with the 33rd anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

A spokesperson of the Students' Collective told reporters that the event, planned as an "academic exercise" on the lawn before the Arts Faculty, was stopped by university officials.

He claimed the organisers had applied for permission, but it was denied "without any reason".

Aligarh Muslim University Proctor Prof Mohammad Wasim rejected the allegations, and stated that no prior permission was sought.

A social media post announcing the discussion was circulated on Thursday "without any attribution," prompting the university to take note, he told reporters.

According to Prof Wasim, the call for participation in the discussion received little response from students, and the proctorial staff visited the venue in the afternoon to ensure that normalcy was maintained on the campus.