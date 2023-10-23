AMU Journal launches first student-run newsletter

New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University Journal has come out with a monthly newsletter that disseminates information regarding admission and career opportunities for the students apart from debunking the fake news about the varsity.

The newsletter was launched by the AMU Journal, in collaboration with the Training and Placement Office (TPO), on the 206th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the founder of AMU.

Established in 2016 by a group of students, the AMU Journal is an autonomous educational community and media entity driven by the collective efforts of students and alumni.

It claims of an online presence of a dedicated following of over 100,000 individuals across various social media platforms, while its website garners around 100,000 views.

The main aim of the community is to provide swift and comprehensive support to AMU students and alumni, ensuring they have access to essential resources and information.

The TPO was established in the AMU campus in 2012 with the vision of empowering students with skills, values, proficiency, and opportunities for a brighter future and national progress, providing placements and organisational corporate connections.

The office also oversees campus placements for non-engineering courses and collaborates with departmental training and placement officers. The TPO also organises workshops to enhance the abilities of students, providing vocational training and career counselling to them.

The newsletter has details about the university's current activities, student achievements, and events. It will also serve as a reliable source for staying informed about the university.

Besides, it will provide authentic information and nurture a positive atmosphere within the university.