AMU non-teaching staff stage protest, stopped from entering VC's office

Aligarh (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Protesting non-teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University on Monday tried to barge into the office of the acting vice-chancellor to press for their longstanding demands for regularisation of temporary staff and payment of pending salaries.

Hundreds of non-teaching staff staged a demonstration on the campus against the university administration's delay in the regularisation of temporary staff and non-payment of salaries of more than 1,500 daily wagers for the past two months. The protesters, who had earlier handed over a memorandum addressed to members of the AMU court, were however prevented by the security staff from entering the vice-chancellor's office. Faisal Rais, a spokesperson of the protesting employees, told PTI, "We are going to intensify our stir from November 9 if our demands are not met." PTI COR NAV RPA