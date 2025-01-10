AMU receives bomb threat mail, security intensified

Aligarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Aligarh Muslim University has received an email with the sender threatening "to blow up the campus," police said on Friday.

The sender claimed to detonate the bomb already planted on the campus and also threatened to mix "pork oil" in the food if he did not get Rs 2 lakh, his demand, through UPI.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said all sensitive areas on and around the campus have been going through checks since last evening, when top varsity officials, including the vice chancellor, received the email.

Authorities are "not taking any chances" with the threat, Pathak said.

Police and university authorities have been maintaining a strict vigil in all areas where students gather, including the Maulana Azad library, the officer said.

AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui told PTI that the email mentioned "ransom money".

"The university authorities reported the matter to the police, who have also activated the Cyber Crime Cell to trace the origins of the mail ID from which the threat was issued," he added.

Dog squads prowled on the campus as part of security measure.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Abhay Pandey said police were trying to ascertain whether the threat was a hoax or aimed at disturbing the peace of the city.

The subject of the email was "Hello you have a very bad news." "i have talked with few students and we have placed an explosive in your campus. if I dont get 2 lakh rupees in my upi number within 2 days i will detonate the bomb. think carefully and act. if you dont follow our words, we have a plan to mix pork oil in your university food, we will do that everyday my upi number - 6387866385 (sic)," the email, as seen by PTI, read.

As of Friday evening, police probe into the origin of the email was inconclusive.

In recent months, several institutions and airports in Uttar Pradesh have received similar bomb threats which turned out to be hoaxes. PTI COR KIS VN VN