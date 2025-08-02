AMU student swims English Channel

Aligarh (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has successfully swam the English Channel, the university said in a statement on Saturday.

As per the statement, BPEd student Afrin Jabee braved frigid waters and fierce currents to complete the solo 34-kilometer swim from Dover (UK) to France in 13 hours and 13 minutes on July 29, becoming the first person from the university to do so.

Afrin, who comes from a modest background in West Bengal, said, "I am happy to have brought joy to my nation, university and family, who always support me in pursuing my dreams." AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon hailed the achievement as a moment of "collective celebration and pride," stating that Afrin's extraordinary spirit will inspire generations of students.