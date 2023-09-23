AMU students block university gates in protest against student leader’s arrest

Aligarh (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A group Aligarh Muslim University students blocked the two main entry gates to the campus on Saturday during their protest following confrontation with the police after the arrest of a student leader near its premises.

Advertisment

Police said a non-bailable warrant was issued against the AMU student leader, Farhan Zubairi, in connection with an incident of violence that took place on July 26. Seven people have been named in this incident and six have already been arrested, they added.

Zubairi had several other cases registered against him since 2017 under several sections including those of the IPC. Civil Lines Circle Officer Ashok Singh said Zubairi was arrested on Friday night near Purani chungi crossing during a roadside police check of vehicles. He has been sent to jail.

Police also detained another student leader but released him after some time. As news of these incidents spread, large groups of students gathered at the gates of the university and began to protest.

Security arrangements in and around the campus have been tightened to avoid any untoward incident, police said. PTI COR CDN CK