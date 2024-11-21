AMU students storm VC office, demand union election

Aligarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Tensions flared at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday after a group of students staged a protest, demanding the resumption of student union elections.

Advertisment

The protestors barged into the Administrative Block near the Vice Chancellor's office, raising slogans. Security personnel intervened to prevent them from entering the VC's office.

Last night, a group of angry students gathered in front of the VC's lodge, blocking the road.

The situation was de-escalated by senior university officials, led by Proctor Mohammad Waseem, who assured the students that the authorities would address their concerns.

Advertisment

Waseem said since the matter was under review by the Allahabad High Court, "the university was formulating its course of action. He emphasised that the administration is handling the situation with due diligence." PTI COR CDN VN VN