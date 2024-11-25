Advertisment
National

AMU teachers come to blows in meeting; varsity mulls action

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Aligarh (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two senior faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University exchanged blows in an official meeting, leading to a possible departmental action, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Varsity authorities said they had taken cognizance of the matter and were initiating necessary action on the "embarrassing" incident.

A video clip that turned up on social media showed Psychology department head Prof Shah Alam and another professor of the same department, Prof SM Khan, trading blows in a meeting on Sunday.

Both faculty members complained to the university authority detailing their reasons for the fight, a senior AMU official said.

Advertisment

The reason behind the fracas is still unknown, but according to AMU sources, the outburst resulted from a long-standing misunderstanding between the two teachers.

"This unfortunate and unwarranted incident has come to our knowledge. The University has a mechanism to deal with such incidents and it is taking up this matter accordingly," AMU spokesperson Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui told PTI. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe