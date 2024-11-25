AMU teachers come to blows in meeting; varsity mulls action

Aligarh (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two senior faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University exchanged blows in an official meeting, leading to a possible departmental action, officials said on Monday.

Varsity authorities said they had taken cognizance of the matter and were initiating necessary action on the "embarrassing" incident.

A video clip that turned up on social media showed Psychology department head Prof Shah Alam and another professor of the same department, Prof SM Khan, trading blows in a meeting on Sunday.

Both faculty members complained to the university authority detailing their reasons for the fight, a senior AMU official said.

The reason behind the fracas is still unknown, but according to AMU sources, the outburst resulted from a long-standing misunderstanding between the two teachers.

"This unfortunate and unwarranted incident has come to our knowledge. The University has a mechanism to deal with such incidents and it is taking up this matter accordingly," AMU spokesperson Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui told PTI.