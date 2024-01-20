AN-32 Kargil courier service to resume operations from Jan 22

Kargil/Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The air courier service from Kargil to Jammu will resume its operations from January 22 to facilitate movement of people during the winter months.

The administration of Union Territory of Lakdakh has taken an initiative to operate subsidised plane and helicopter service from Ladakh during winters, when roads in the entire region remain cut off from the rest of the country.

The Air Force will commence AN-32 courier service from Kargil to Jammu and back from January 22.

"The first flight of Kargil courier service is scheduled on January 22 from Kargil to Jammu and from Jammu to Kargil, subject to fair weather,” a senior official said.

"Passengers may book their online tickets, from the comfort of their homes, through online mode", he said.

Ladakh remains closed for more than 7 months and during winters, roads in the entire region remain cut off from the rest of the country, prompting administration to start plane and heli services in the region.

The helicopter service will cater passengers from far-flung areas of Ladakh on approved routes from Leh-Lingshed, Dibling, Drass, Padum, Kargil,Nubra and Nerak, the official said. PTI AB NB