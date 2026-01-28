An able administrator, a consummate political organiser: Omar Abdullah on Ajit Pawar

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday and said he was an able administrator and a consummate political organiser whose loss will be greatly felt.

Abdullah recalled his close association with the deceased Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader during his college days in Mumbai, when he stayed with Sharad Pawar and his family.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar Saab. I've known Ajit da since my days in college in Bombay when I stayed with Sharad Pawar Saab and his family at Varsha. Ajit da was an able administrator and a consummate political organiser whose loss will be greatly felt," Abdullah said in an X post.

"I join my father (National Conference president Farooq Abdullah) in sending our condolences to Sharad Pawar Saab, Supriya (Sule) and the entire family," the chief minister wrote.

Pawar, 66, was among five people killed as the private plane carrying them attempted to make an emergency landing at Baramati Airfield in Pune on Wednesday morning.

The NCP leader was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting before for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK