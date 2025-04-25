An engineer and a gentleman: Pahalgam terror victim Mone gone too soon, say his friends

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Atul Mone, a Railway engineer from Thane district who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was known among his friends and relatives as a lively and caring person who had a passion for travelling.

Mone (43), a resident of Dombivli town, worked as a senior section engineer at the Central Railway’s British-era workshop in Parel, central Mumbai, and was on a family trip to south Kashmir's Pahalgam town when terrorists struck on April 22.

At least 26 people were killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years. As many as 6 of the slain tourists hailed from Maharashtra, including three cousins from Dombivli -- Mone, Sanjay Lele (50) and Hemant Joshi (45).

Mone was described as a lively person by his brother-in-law Prasad Soman.

“He was very friendly and had a great friend circle, he was fit heath-wise, and loved plants. He was not my sister’s husband, but a brother to me, I have lost a brother. He is innocent, and I can’t accept that my brother is gone," he said on Friday.

"A lot of people from the Railway came (to Mone's home after his death) and after seeing them we realised how dedicated he was towards his job and how he used to take care of everyone. When my father passed away, and my mother was ill, he was right there with us, taking care of everything, he is tightly bonded with all families. We are bonded together, he is a classy person, and we lost him” said teary eyed Soman.

Mone loved to travel, and this wasn’t the first time he went to Kashmir. He went to Kashmir on a family trip which ended in tragedy when he was killed in front of his wife.

All three victims from Dombivli belong to the same maternal side family.

Mone did his schooling from Subhedarwada School in Kalyan, and his higher studies from Birla College.

Mone’s friend of 25 years, Mahesh Surse, remembered him as a person had a very soft and caring nature.

“He was a very peaceful man by nature, didn’t have fights with anyone, and his whole family was good natured. I knew him for 25 years. His wife isn’t even in a condition to speak, how will she, her husband was killed right in front of her eyes. His nature in office was really good, every official who came to see his family was sobbing. He had a passion for travelling. We aren’t able to digest he is no more," Surse said.

He recounted Mone used to take part in all housing society events.

"We used to meet almost everyday. He was really enthusiastic for all housing society events. He was a patriot," Surse maintained.