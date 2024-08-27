'An Oriental Odyssey': Food festival features exotic Szechwan cuisine

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Hop on a bold and fiery Sichuan food trail at an ongoing food festival, featuring an array of authentic and tantalising dishes from one of India's favourite chinese cuisines.

Rustling up chinese delicacies from Sichuan province of the mainland, guest chef Fu Lei is curating "An Oriental Odyssey" here at The Westin, Gurgaon for the true blue lovers of spicy and numbing Sichuan dishes.

Sichuan cuisine, originating from the Sichuan province in China, is known for its bold and spicy flavours.

One of the key ingredients that gives the cuisine, also known as Szechwan cuisine, its unique taste is the Sichuan peppercorn — which has a citrus-like flavour and produces a 'tingly-numbing' sensation in the mouth.

From appetizers to main course, the visitors can relish some of the finest chinese delicacies, including 'Sichuan Dan Dan Soup', 'Mock Duck Logan Ma', 'Sichuan Chilli Chicken', offering a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

The guests can also savour exotic dishes like 'Mapo tofu in chilli bean sauce', 'Sichuan chilli oil poached river sole bean sprout', 'Salted zucchini baby corn' and 'Wok-tossed asparagus', among others.

"We are dedicated to offering our guests an authentic Oriental culinary experience, and this Sichuan food pop-up is a testament to that commitment. Chef Fu Lei's lineage and mastery of Sichuan flavours brings a unique and bold dining journey that is sure to be an exciting and memorable experience for our patrons," said chef Amit Dash, multi property executive chef at The Westin.

The eight-day festival also features a selection of rice and noodles, including 'Sichuan style fried rice', 'Jasmine fried rice', 'Hand-pulled udon noodles', and 'Onion and 'Ants' climbing on tree spicy sweet potato noodles'.

The food goes off the table on August 31. PTI MG MAH MAH