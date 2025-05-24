Anaesthesia technician at govt medical college injured while removing flow meter of oxygen tank

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old anaesthesia technician working at the government medical college here suffered a head injury when an oxygen cylinder flow meter he was trying to remove detached improperly and struck his forehead, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

A senior doctor at the medical college termed as incorrect media reports that the flow meter exploded and claimed that the technician probably did not remove it correctly and therefore, it came off at high speed and hit him on the head.

"He (technician) was examined and then sent home on Friday. However, later in the night he came back to the hospital complaining of dizziness and therefore, he was admitted in the ICU for 24-hour observation.

"A slight fracture to the skull was also suspected, but nothing has shown up on the scans," the doctor said.

He further said that the injured technician had food on Saturday morning and appeared to be fine.