Anaesthetist among three held for patient's death during treatment

Navsari (Gujarat), May 11 (PTI) An anaesthetist and two others, including a nurse, were arrested after a school principal allegedly died due to post-surgical botched treatment at a private hospital in Navsari district, police said on Sunday.

The trio, also including a trustee of the hospital, were indicted for negligence by a probe committee of the Navsari Civil Hospital following the death of Arjun Rathod (54) during treatment in November 2024.

The accused, identified as Dr Bharat Nayak, nurse Nirali Nayaka, and Damania Hospital Manager Imesh Gandhi, were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 105), and the presence of abettor when crime was committed (section 54) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita based on the probe panel report, DySP BV Gohil said.

An FIR was registered against the trio at Gandevi police station on May 10.

Rathod was admitted to Damania Hospital on November 6, 2024, after he fell off a chair at his house and suffered injuries, police said.

He underwent an orthopaedic surgery and later shifted to the hospital ICU, where Dr Nayak instructed the nurse to administer him a 0.4 ML TERmin injection, which resulted in a critical drop in the patient's blood pressure and oxygen level, causing his death, police said.

