Anand Dighe loyalist Anita Birje joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Thane, Anita Birje, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night.

Shinde welcomed Birje into the Sena fold at a function attended by several workers of the party, mainly women.

Birje, who headed the women's wing of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, had been a loyalist of the late Sena veteran Anand Dighe, the political mentor of Shinde.

Birje, however, chose to remain with Uddhav Thackeray after the undivided Sena split in June 2022. PTI COR NSK