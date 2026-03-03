Anand Mahindra hails Meghalaya village for cleanliness

Shillong, Mar 3 (PTI) Industrialist Anand Mahindra has hailed Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya as a model for community-led commitment to cleanliness.

Mawlynnong, located 90 km south west of Shillong, gained national and international attention in 2003 after it was described as "Asia's cleanest village" in travel writings, a tag that significantly boosted tourism in the area.

In a post on X, Mahindra said, " It takes a village to raise a child. That's a proverb reminding us that responsibility is never individual; it belongs to the community. In Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, that idea shapes daily life. For the inhabitants of the village, cleanliness isn't a campaign. It's culture; rooted in shared duty, respect for nature, and collective dignity." He said, "If India is to transform its image, it won't happen through slogans alone. It will happen when we truly understand the proverb’s meaning: change begins when everyone participates. For being a role model for the rest of India, the residents of Mawlynnong are my #MondayMotivation." Mahindra's remarks triggered widespread appreciation online, with several users echoing his view that grassroots participation, rather than campaigns alone, holds the key to sustainable change.

The villagers in Mawlynnong have institutionalised strict cleanliness practices, including the use of bamboo dustbins, community-led waste segregation and a ban on plastic.

The predominantly Khasi village follows a matrilineal system and places strong emphasis on community decision-making through traditional institutions.

Residents participate in regular cleaning drives, while children are taught from an early age about waste management and environmental stewardship.

Apart from its reputation for cleanliness, Mawlynnong is known for its proximity to the living root bridge at Riwai and a bamboo skywalk offering views of the Bangladesh plains, making it a popular eco-tourism destination in Meghalaya. PTI JOP RG