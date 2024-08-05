Anand Mahindra likely to take charge as Chairman of Skill University in Telangana shortly

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is likely to take charge as Chairperson of Young India Skill University Telangana in a couple of days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said at a meeting in the USA.

Reddy is currently touring the USA seeking investments for the state.

“Telangana has set up a new university for skill upgradation under PPP mode. I requested Anand Mahindra to be the chairperson of that university. He is expected to take charge as the chairman of the university in two days,” the CM said.

On August 1, the Telangana Assembly passed a Bill for setting up a skill university in the state under PPP model.

Anand Mahindra paid a courtesy call on Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence here on August 2.

The CM discussed Mahindra Group’s investments in the state and other issues with Anand Mahindra who agreed to adopt the automotive department in Young India Skill University, an official release had said.

Anand Mahindra had said that the company will depute a team to visit the university.

The varsity will focus on skilling students in some of the sectors such as BFSI, Pharma and Lifesciences, Artificial Intelligence, retail and e-commerce, in association with industry, Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu had earlier said.