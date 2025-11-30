Anand Neelakantan returns with mythology meets sci-fi in 'Mahishasura'

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan is back with his new novel, "Mahishasura: The Legend of Kumarikandam", a science-fiction reimagining that fuses the lost Tamil legend of Kumarikandam with the Matsya Purana’s great flood.

Released on Saturday, the novel, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is touted to be Neelakantan's "boldest leap yet", merging mythology, history, and futuristic science into a single narrative.

"By setting the story in 70,000 BC and treating devas and asuras as advanced civilisations inside a vast simulation, the book reflects today’s anxieties about artificial intelligence. It’s mythology, history and futuristic science woven into one daring narrative. It is my most ambitious project that I hope to see as a grand film soon," said the 51-year-old about his 18th novel.

Set in the lost archipelago of Kumarikandam, the story follows Queen Devi as she battles Mahishasura -- a half-beast, half-alien created by the ambitious invader Naqta -- in an intergalactic war to save her kingdom.

According to the publisher, blending mythology, science, and AI, the novel reimagines ancient tales from the Puranas while exploring the supreme feminine energy, Parashakti.

"History remembers the victors. This is the story of the vanquished," reads the description of the book.

Known for mythological fiction, Neelakantan has written books based on characters from Hindu scriptures such as Ramayana and Mahabharata.

His bestselling books include Bahubali trilogy -- "The Rise of Sivagami", "Chaturanga" and "Queen of Mahishmati" -- the official prequel to SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali films.

"Mahishasura: The Legend of Kumarikandam", priced at Rs 599, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MG MG