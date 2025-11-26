Anand Sharma meets ex-South African president Mbeki, discusses concerns of Global South

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma met ex-South African president Thabo Mbeki in Cape Town on Wednesday and deliberated upon the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

Sharma, who served as the minister of state for external affairs during the UPA government, also met the former South African president at the Cape Town leaders' dialogue post the G20 Summit.

Posting his picture with Mbeki on X, Sharma said, "With Former South African President at Cape Town leaders dialogue post G20 Summit. A constructive and enriching exchange of views." Sharma said he had a meaningful and enriching exchange of thoughts after the G20 Summit on concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

In a strong message, the G20 on Saturday said all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.

The declaration had also acknowledged the impact of rising geopolitical and geo-economic competition, saying that solidarity, equality, and sustainability are key pillars of inclusive growth. Energy security, climate action, and disaster resilience and response were also prominently mentioned in the 39-page document. PTI ASK RHL