Anand Sharma touts 52-year record of public service, launches LS poll campaign in Kangra

Dharamsala (HP), May 4 (PTI) The Congress's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Kangra Anand Sharma on Saturday highlighted his 52-year career in public service and asserted his deep-rooted connection with Himachal Pradesh, besides talking about his efforts for the development of Kangra and Chamba districts.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, the former Union minister alleged that it has "cheated" the country's youngsters for the last 10 years.

Addressing reporters here, Sharma said, "I have an unblemished career of 52 years in public life and have come here to serve the people of Kangra and Chamba.

"Throughout my tenure in various (Union) ministries, I have focused on the development of Himachal Pradesh, particularly Kangra and Chamba. My consistent participation in major party rallies here and my work with the Youth Congress across all blocks of Kangra and Chamba exemplify my dedication." Highlighting his Himachali origin and education in Shimla, the 71-year-old Congress leader said while Delhi was his "karmabhoomi" during his ministerial years, Himachal Pradesh has always remained so ever since he entered politics.

Criticising the BJP's policies and their impact on youngsters, he said, "The youngsters of India have been cheated for the last 10 years. One can easily verify the discrepancies between the BJP's 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha poll) manifestos and the party's actual performance. Today's technologically-adept youngsters can see through these discrepancies." Sharma said youth empowerment, inflation, women's participation and employment opportunities are key issues in the ongoing parliamentary polls and claimed that the economic benefits of the last decade have disproportionately favoured the wealthy.

He also said if voted to power, the Congress would scrap the Centre's "Agniveer" scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces as it is detrimental to the aspirations of youngsters.

Sharma accused the BJP of undermining the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, which he claimed would emerge stronger after the upcoming bypolls in six Assembly seats.

"The current central government has focused merely on erasing the legacies of the UPA government, renaming projects instead of building new ones and altering the narrative without substantive governance," he said.

The Congress leader highlighted his contributions to Himachal Pradesh through the establishment of national institutes and various developmental projects during his terms as a Union minister.

All four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in the last phase of the seven-phase election on June 1 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI COR BPL RC