Anand Vihar smog tower reducing PM2.5, PM10 levels by up to 20 per cent: RTI

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Anand Vihar smog tower is reducing particulate pollution by up to 20 per cent, while costing the government around Rs 11–12 lakh per month in its operation and maintenance, according to a response to an RTI query.

Responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirm that the tower, often questioned for its effectiveness, remains operational and continues to lower PM2.5 and PM10 levels by “up to 20 per cent” within a 200–400 metre radius. This assessment is based on evaluations carried out jointly by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, the CPCB said in its reply dated November 13, 2025.

However, the new figures mark a contrast from the earlier CPCB data.

In October 2022, the agency had stated in a separate RTI response that PM2.5 levels were reduced by 8–39 per cent and PM10 levels by 19–50 per cent within a much smaller 20–100 metre range.

The CPCB also provided detailed cost information, stating that Tata Projects Ltd currently operates the tower at an operation-and-maintenance cost of Rs 10.27 lakh per month. This excludes electricity charges, GST, taxes and an eight per cent project management consultancy (PMC) fee payable to the NBCC, pushing the total monthly expense to roughly Rs 11–12 lakh.

On construction expenditure, the CPCB said the smog tower project cost around Rs 21–22 crore, including Rs 18.52 crore earmarked as construction cost, additional charges and NBCC’s eight per cent PMC fee.

“Delhi-NCR is going through one of the worst phases of air pollution, and it almost resembles an air emergency. Yet, we still do not have a long-term action plan. We must recognise that air pollution in Delhi-NCR is a year-round problem, and long-term strategies are urgently needed,” said Noida-based environmentalist Amit Gupta, who had filed the RTI application.

The national capital has been battling severe air pollution for several days. On last Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI entered the ‘severe’ category — a level that can affect even healthy individuals — after crossing 400. The city continued to record ‘severe’ air quality until Thursday, before a slight improvement pushed it into the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. PTI NSM NSM MNK MNK