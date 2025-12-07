Anandiben Patel dedicated to people's goals, has used her leadership for purpose, not position: Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Praising Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said her entire life has been dedicated to the goals she set for the people, and that she used her leadership for purpose and not position.Participating in the launch of the Gujarati edition of a book on the life of Anandiben Patel (84), who had served as Gujarat chief minister after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Shah said her entire journey, which is the essence of the book 'Chunautiya Mujhe Pasand Hai,' can be summarised in one sentence and that is "leadership is not about position, but about purpose".

"Anandiben's life journey demonstrates that her entire life has been dedicated to the goals she set for the people. Patel struggled through different phases of her life, as a student, and also during her time as a teacher, social worker, and politician. She had to overcome many challenges, from becoming MLA to becoming Gujarat's education minister, revenue minister, chief minister, and then governor of three states," Shah said.

Praising her gubernatorial stints, Shah said Patel helped PM Modi's efforts to revitalise the institution of the governor.

Speaking in the presence of Anandiben Patel and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Union minister said the PM revitalised the institution of the Governor, linking it to issues like TB eradication, reducing dropout rates, achieving 100 per cent enrolment, sanitation, and natural farming, etc.

"The PM sent suggestions to the governors' offices regarding various initiatives that could advance the nation's progress and give development a clear direction. Wherever Anandiben served as governor, she strived to implement all these initiatives with the perfection of a dedicated teacher, resulting in qualitative changes in all the states," Shah said.

"In states like Uttar Pradesh, the efforts made to raise the standard of education and to register all universities with NAAC were remarkable, which is why today UP has the highest number of NAAC-accredited universities, which is a significant achievement," he added.

"At the governors' conference, after giving five minutes to each governor to describe their work, I have to ring the bell. The most difficult reporting is from Uttar Pradesh because there is so much work that the question arises of how to even begin to summarize it," Shah said.

Shah said he has been in charge of UP and has witnessed its education system first hand.

"Improving it is a very challenging task," he said while praising Anandiben Patel.

While the foundation of the Narmada Project was laid by first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, its completion was achieved during Modi's tenure as Prime Minister and Anandiben's as chief minister, Shah pointed out.

When Anandiben was Gujarat's revenue minister, land acquisition work was carried out very efficiently, enabling the dam's height to be completed quickly, the gates to be installed, and sufficient water to reach up to Rajasthan, he said.

Shah said he and Anandiben Patel worked together in the BJP's organisational wing, and recalled her contribution to strengthen the party.

"Many times I sit alone at night and ponder how much the BJP has changed, and how far the BJP has come. The idea that booth-level documentation should be done became the inspiration for the development of the BJP," he said. PTI KA BNM