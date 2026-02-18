Anantnag medical college receives nod for superspeciality course in cardiology

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The Government Medical College-Anantnag has become the first newly established institution in the region to receive approval to start a superspeciality course in cardiology, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The National Board of Examinations has accredited "Three Dr NB Cardiology seats" to the Department of Cardiology, GMC Anantnag, the person said, according to a statement.

Sakeena Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, termed the sanction a testament to the government's resolve to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and medical education in the Union Territory.

"The government is determined to ensure that people of J&K have access to high-quality specialised healthcare. The approval of a superspeciality cardiology course at GMC Anantnag is a major stride in that direction. It will not only strengthen tertiary care services in south Kashmir but also reduce the need for patients to seek advanced cardiac treatment outside the region," the minister said.

She said the government seeks to strengthen medical institutions through infrastructure development, recruitment of specialist faculty, procurement of advanced equipment, and expansion of academic programmes.

"With the introduction of the superspeciality cardiology course, GMC Anantnag is poised to emerge as a key hub for advanced cardiac care, research, and training. The development is expected to greatly benefit cardiac patients by providing timely and specialised treatment closer to home, while also creating new opportunities for postgraduate medical aspirants," Itoo said. PTI TAS VN VN