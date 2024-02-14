Ananya Mittal becomes 24th DM of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: IAS officer Ananya Mittal took charge as the 24th district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner of East Singhbhum at the district collectorate here on Wednesday.

Prior to this appointment, Mittal was the district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum district. He succeeds Manjunath Bhajantri, a 2011-batch IAS officer, who has been appointed as the administrator of the Swarnarekha Project, officials said.

Mittal emphasised his primary focus will be to uphold law and order and to ensure the implementation of development initiatives in the district.

He pledged to expedite the execution of both central and state-sponsored welfare programmes within specified timelines to ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive the intended benefits.

During the assumption of office, Mittal was joined by deputy development commissioner Manish Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (Dhalbhum) Piyush Sinha, and district civil surgeon Jujhar Majhi.