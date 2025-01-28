`Anarchist forces' on college campuses trying to weaken faith in Constitution: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said "certain forces" are trying to create anarchy on college campuses and weaken the youth's trust in the constitutional institutions and remedies.

He was addressing the 53rd Vidarbha Prant convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student union affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Certain forces are working to spread anarchy in society and in the country. We can see that university campuses have become the biggest places to sow anarchy in. Efforts are on to spread anarchy on university campuses and remove faith in the institutions of our country," Fadnavis said.

These elements are misleading the youth, telling them they cannot get justice from the institutions in the country, he added.

Young people naturally have a rebellious heart but what matters is the direction of this rebellion, said the chief minister.

"Today, Maoist and Naxal ideology is getting finished due to our efforts. Those who had taken up guns are coming back to mainstream. But the people who follow this (Maoist) ideology are trying to spread it in cities, on college campuses, and trying create rebels against our Constitution and institutions," Fadnavis said.

He asked ABVP activists to work towards strengthening the people's trust in Parliament, administration, judiciary and other constitutional institutions.

Nationalist forces must stand against anarchist elements, Fadnavis said.

The National Education Policy rolled out by the BJP-led Union government inculcates Bhartiya values in students while the British education system was meant to turn Indians into slaves, he said. PTI CLS KRK