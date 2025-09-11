Anbumani Ramadoss expelled from PMK

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss expelled his son and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani from the party on Thursday.

Announcing the party's decision, following a power tussle between him and his son, the senior Ramadoss charged Anbumani of running a separate faction, refusing to abide by the party's collective leadership.

"If he wants, he can start his own party and need not continue in the party that I founded (in 1980) and nurtured," Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence in neighbouring Villupuram district. PTI JSP KH