Anbumani seeks CBI Probe into alleged ''Rs 700 cr scam'' in Elevated Road Project

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged "Rs 700-crore scam" in awarding of a contract for the construction of Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated road.

The project, which involves construction of 14.20-km four-lane elevated highway along Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR), has come under scrutiny after the Madras High Court recently passed an interim order staying the issuance of the work order to Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions.

In a statement, Dr Anbumani alleged that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government deliberately manipulated the tender process to favour KNR Constructions while rejecting a lower bid from Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon.

"The DMK government's decision to award the contract to KNR Constructions, despite another firm offering to complete the work for Rs 700 crore less, exposes the corrupt face of the administration," Dr Anbumani stated. He further alleged that the tender deadlines were repeatedly postponed to allow KNR Constructions to meet eligibility criteria they initially lacked.

The PMK leader pointed out that Dilip Buildcon’s technical bid was rejected without valid justification. "If their bid had been considered, they would have been the lowest bidder (L1). The government intentionally disqualified them to facilitate a Rs 2,100-crore deal with KNR," he added.

Providing further context, Dr Anbumani noted that KNR Constructions had reportedly been de-listed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) due to poor construction quality on NH-66. He questioned how a "blacklisted" firm was allowed to participate in the state’s bidding process.

The project, estimated at Rs 2,100 crore, is a key infrastructure proposal aimed at de-congesting the ECR. However Dr Anbumani argued that rushing the contract -- despite funds not being fully allocated -- suggests "election-related fund collection".

Dr Anbumani urged the state government to hand over the matter to the CBI to ensure a transparent investigation.