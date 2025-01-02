ANC seizes cocaine, mephedrone, codeine worth Rs 1.65 cr; two Nigerians among 6 held

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell has seized cocaine, mephedrone and bottles of codeine cumulatively worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested six persons, including two Nigerian nationals, an official said.

The action was taken by the Ghatkopar and Worli units of the ANC on New Years' eve, he added.

"In the first case, 40-yea-old Sanjib Sarkar was held from Kurla East with 396 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.18 crore. In the second incident, 28-year-old Nayum Shaikh was held with 900 bottles of codeine from Govandi. These are valued at Rs 4.5 lakh. In the third case, two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were held with 170 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 42.50 lakh," he said.

The official said ANC seized 3492.867 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 60.63 crore last year. During this period, it arrested 184 persons in 93 cases. PTI DC BNM