ANC seizes drugs worth Rs 1.18 cr in Mumbai; four held

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested four persons for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore in suburban Juhu, police said on Saturday.

An ANC team nabbed the accused while patrolling on Church Road in the western suburb of Juhu on Thursday, an official said.

The accused Sachin Kiran Nande (33), Nico Philip Gonsalves (31), Harshad Shankar Parulekar (42) and Karington Diabrio (33) were found moving around suspiciously and were caught after a chase, he said.

The team recovered 1,700 gm of high-quality charas worth Rs 85 lakh and 950 gm hydro ganja powder from the accused, the official said.

A probe has revealed that the gang is active in the western suburbs and supplied drugs to youngsters, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for other gang members.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard, the official said.

The ANC has registered 86 cases, arrested 174 people and seized drugs worth more than Rs 38 crore so far this year, it was stated. PTI ZA ARU