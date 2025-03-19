Anchal Goyal new collector for Mumbai city district

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government appointed Anchal Goyal as the new district collector for Mumbai city as it transferred five more IAS officers on Tuesday.

Ankit has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Minal Karanwal and Kavali Meghana have been posted as Chief Executive Officers for Zilla Parishads of Jalgaon and Nanded, respectively.

Karishma Nair has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Ranjit Mohan Yadav has been posted as Project Officer, ITDP, Gadchiroli and Assistant Collector, Gadchiroli Sub Division, Gadchiroli. PTI PR NSK