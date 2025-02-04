Ancient Chaturmukh well in Sambhal to be restored, developed

Sambhal, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sambhal district administration has initiated plans to restore and develop the ancient Chaturmukh Well as a 'model well', and also uplift other religious pilgrimage sites in the district.

Proposals in this regard will be sent to the state government soon, officials said.

Nagar Palika Executive Engineer Mani Bhushan Tiwari told reporters the district magistrate has visited all the religious and historical sites in the region.

"There are 19 ancient wells in the city area, and their beautification work is being undertaken," he said, adding plans have been prepared to build improved access routes, entry gates, and also install informational boards.

He added that proposals for the development of Bhadrak Ashram, Pap Mochan Teerth, Mrityunjay Teerth and Shankh Madhav Teerth are also being prepared.

Speaking about the Chaturmukh well, he stated, "It will be developed as a model well, preserving its ancient structure using the same historical bricks. The site will be equipped with all necessary facilities to enhance its appeal." For all the pilgrimage sites, the entrance gates will be designed to reflect their historical and cultural significance, he said.

The history and facts related to each site will be displayed along with the depictions of Lord Kalki's avatars to educate visitors about the region's heritage, he said.

According to Tiwari, proposals for 10 wells and three pilgrimage sites, including Bhadrak Ashram and Mrityunjay Mahateerth, are ready for submission.

Plans for constructing a gate and boundary wall at Shankh Madhav Teerth and developing Pap Mochan Teerth under the Vandan Yojana will also be sent to the state government soon, he added. PTI COR ABN TIR